EFT Expert Tips and Tricks

Escape from Tarkov has earned a name as a realistic and hardcore first-person shooter that boasts an effective story-driven walkthrough and MMO characteristics. Battlestate Games developed this game for MS Windows. Gamers who play this game find themselves in the fictional region of Norvinsk, which is present in northwestern Russia. Here, they are confronted with a war that takes place between a couple of private military companies, namely, BEAR (Battle Encounter Assault Regiment) and USEC. If you play this game, you will join matches named raids. Here, you will combat other bots and players for loot, and your intention will be to survive and escape.

Everyone who plays EFT takes this game to a new adrenaline-pumping height as gamers find themselves in a rough-and-tumble world. They find the Scavengers or Scavs of the town to be supporting them when they traverse the Factory, Woods, Shoreline, Lab, Reserves, and Interchange of Tarkov. While playing EFT, no player wants to lose, and if they do so, they end up losing everything that they have worked tirelessly to gain. This is why they find Tarkov cheats by Lavicheats to be a viable option for them. Gamers use these cheats to play nearly every FPS; hence, EFT isn’t an exception.

The general tips to play EFT

You must follow some general tips to play EFT skilfully:

Never rely on insurance if you find your items in the water

In no condition should you throw your insured items into the water as you won’t ever get them back. Hence, you should be cautious.

Study the Scavenger raids thoroughly

Every gamer must run scavenger raids frequently. They can get into Scav raids in a friendly manner and get away with free gear. Scavengers are the opponents of AI, and gamers can join them anytime they wish. This way, they can be saved from other Scavs. Nonetheless, players most often run into other gamers, but if they get a few fancy gear, they can survive till the end. When they do this, they can gear up themselves and get some experience when they are at the beginner stage.

Access the map when playing

Players can get maps when they visit a site. They will find several downloadable images, and if they fail to find interactive maps, they must open them on a second monitor or their mobile phones while playing. When players become habituated to the map, they can learn about various locations themselves, as this game does lack a map feature. The 3rd-party map allows players to discover loot as well as plan their route easily. Every gamer should learn all the extraction points so they can sharpen their chances of escaping along with their loot.

Gamers should keep on questing

If you play EFT, you will come across lots of quests, and every beginner should be aware of them. When they wish to develop an arsenal of weapons as well as all the items according to their requirements, they must begin to look for those quests. Questing augments a gamer’s reputation besides helping him unlock high-tier items that they will find useful in an endgame activity. At times, traders, too, lessen their costs, which assists players in saving lots of money.

Work collaboratively with other players

When pros play EFT, they don’t aim at enemies when they wiggle. In order to make their characters straight, they spam Q and E. This shows that the player is friendly. Most players use this strategy when they work with other gamers. Gamers must evaluate the situation based on the loot they have, as well as how badly they want to team up.

The management of items

The most vital thing for every player while playing EFT is the management of items. Gamers need not take all the items in their inventory and should only bring the expendable items. This way, they do not repent the loss of items that they wish to cling to. Commonly, players wish to bring ammunition, helmets, and armor that they require to confront enemies. Again, they also find medical supplies to be hugely important to them when they get involved in fights and want to heal themselves.

Have grenades for accurate throwing

If you want to cook a grenade, you must pull the pin beside holding the left click. After this, you should sprint around and release the left click. This will help you in throwing precisely.

Understand the mechanics of the game well

Unless you make yourself acquainted with the mechanics of this game, including the handling of weapons, looting, trading, healing, and movement of weapons, you can’t make advancements. Only when a gamer is aware of all these systems does he benefit in multiple situations?

Practice shooting and aiming

Always devote your time to making your aim perfect. Additionally, you should work on your shooting skills either in PvE encounters or in offline mode. Until and unless a player improves his accuracy, he can’t win gunfights.