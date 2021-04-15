CIVIS MEDIA PRIZE 2021 - 23 productions nominated, 5 podcasts for the public vote

NEWS AKTUELL // CIVIS Media Prize 2021 - The 23 nominees of what is Europe's most important media prize when it comes to integration and cultural diversity have been selected: Candidates for the CIVIS Media Prize include entries from ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, FYEO, HBO, Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, Norddeutscher Rundfunk, Österreichischer Rundfunk, ProSieben, Radio Bremen, Saarländischer Rundfunk, Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, Südwestrundfunk, Westdeutscher Rundfunk and ZDF. The productions deal with highly topical issues such as flight, racism, right-wing extremism and antisemitism in many different ways; however, they also cover strategies against hate and violence as well as strategies for the peaceful coexistence of people with diverse geographical and cultural origins. Nearly 800 productions from television, radio and the Internet were submitted for the CIVIS Competition 2021. They came from 20 EU states and Switzerland.

The complete list of nominees can be found at https://www.civismedia.eu/en/media-prize/media-prize-2021/nominations as well as in the press area of the CIVIS Media Foundation.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's award ceremony will once again not take place as the usual gala at the German Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, but as part of a television broadcast. The CIVIS Media Prize 2021 is scheduled to be recorded at the WDR studios in Cologne on Friday, May 21st, 2021, and will be transmitted directly via livestream. The CIVIS award ceremony will then be available for viewing in the ARD media library as early as May 23rd, 2021. ARD/Das Erste will broadcast it on Monday, May 24th, 2021, at 11:35 pm. The show will be hosted be Jaafar Abdul Karim.

The CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Europe is sub-divided into the AUDIO AWARD, VIDEO AWARD, CINEMA AWARD and YOUNG C. AWARD. The TOP AWARD, which comes with prize money of 15,000 EUR, will also be selected from among all the winners. Social media formats are a new addition to the video section as a separate category.

Podcasts (in german language) are a new addition to the audio section as a separate category. The public will vote between April 21st and 25th to decide which of the five nominated podcasts will be chosen as the winner - by means of online voting at: https://www.podcastpreis.civismedia.eu.

The CIVIS CINEMA AWARD 2021 will once again be awarded to a European feature film that has been shown in German cinemas. Online voting for the CINEMA AWARD will take place from April 28th to May 2nd 2021. As is the case with the podcast category, the public will decide which of the nominated feature films will be awarded the CINEMA AWARD.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organized by the Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany (ARD), represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, RTV Slovenia, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. The German Federal Government Commissioner for Migration, Refugees and Integration, WDR mediagroup, the German Producers Alliance - Film & Television, VFF - Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) are cooperation partners. The European Parliament is patron of the CIVIS Media Prize.

