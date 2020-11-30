COMUNICADO: La 2020 World Industrial Design Conference y China Outstanding Industrial Design Award Ceremony celebradas en Yantai

YANTAI, China, 30 de noviembre de 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El 25 de noviembre, la 2020 World Industrial Design Conference (WIDC 2020) y la China Outstanding Industrial Design (CEID) Award Ceremony tuvieron lugar en Yantai, Shandong, según la Oficina de Información del Gobierno Popular Municipal de Yantai.
Con el apoyo de la Organización de Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo Industrial (UNIDO), la conferencia fue organizada conjuntamente por el Ministerio de Industria y Tecnología de la Información (MIIT) y el Gobierno Popular Provincial de Shandong. Fue organizado por el Departamento de Industria y Tecnología de la Información de la Provincia de Shandong, el Gobierno Popular Municipal de Yantai y la Asociación china de Diseño Industrial.
Con el lema "Diseño inteligente, camino al futuro", la conferencia colaboró con la Organización Mundial de la Industria del Diseño (GDIO), así como con asociaciones de diseño, empresas, instituciones, universidades y líderes de innovación de más de 40 países de todo el mundo. La innovadora iniciativa de integración 3I -- Idea, Inteligencia e Internet Industrial, que se centrará en el futuro del diseño y ayudará a la economía mundial a lograr un desarrollo estable y sostenible, se lanzó durante la Ceremonia de Premios CEID 2020, se anunciaron 10 ganadores del premio de oro, reconociendo el mejor diseño industrial en los últimos años.
Xu Kemin, economista de MIIT, Ling Wen, vicegobernador del Gobierno Popular Provincial de Shandong y Zhang Shuping, secretario del Partido Yantai asistieron a la Ceremonia de Apertura de WIDC 2020 y pronunciaron discursos.
Li Yong, director general de UNIDO, Pan Yuehe, ex vicepresidente ejecutivo de la Academia China de Ingeniería, así como presidente de GDIO, enviaron vídeos de felicitación para la inauguración de la ceremonia.
Asesores académicos, expertos prácticos y élites innovadoras del campo global de la fabricación inteligente en el país y en el extranjero se reunieron en la costa del mar de Bohai. Yu Xiaodong, director general adjunto de la División de Políticas Industriales del MIIT, presidió la Ceremonia de Premios CEID 2020, y Zhang Dailing, Vicealcalde del Gobierno Popular Municipal de Yantai presidió la Ceremonia de Apertura de WIDC 2020.
