Ultima_hora

COMUNICADO: Artmarket.com: Los índices globales de Artprice muestran la fuerza del Arte y el Dibujo contemporáneos en 2020: ambos pe

Fecha
21/01/21access_time 9:41
Compartir
Sección
Ultima_hora
Archivado en
fuerza comunicado arte muestran indices contemporaneos Ambos Los 2020 2020 Arte
Agencias chevron_right 21/01/21 access_time 9:41

L'Obs -- El museo del futuro: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o [https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o]

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 [https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999]

(4,4 millones de seguidores)

https://vimeo.com/124643720 [https://vimeo.com/124643720]

Contact Artmarket.com y su departamento Artprice - Contacto: Thierry Ehrmann, [email protected][mailto:[email protected]]

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009603/Art_Market_logo.jpg]

CONTACTO: tel: +33(0)478-220-000

El vídeo del día
La compraventa de viviendas sube un 1,9% en noviembre.
Archivado en
fuerza comunicado arte muestran indices contemporaneos Ambos Los 2020 2020 Arte
Más en esta seccion
Comentarios
Somos ECD
¿Quieres ser protagonista del Confidencial Digital?
Suscribirse ahora
Siguiente