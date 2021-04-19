COMUNICADO: "BMW Esports Boost 2021": a new event for the esports sector live from BMW Welt

· "BMW Esports Boost" brings together an international who's who of the esports world.

· The premiere of this globally unique format live from BMW Welt is on June 28, 2021.

· BMW is in partnership with Seven.One Sports.

· Gain fresh inspiration and exclusive insights from top industry experts such as Jens Hilgers, Ralf Reichert, Christopher Hana, Brandon Snow and Tobias Knoke.

· Exciting panel discussions and best practices are aimed at anyone who wants to invest in this market and help shape the future of esports.

· Tickets are available now at bmwesportsboost.com.

Munich / News Aktuell. Esports has long since developed from a niche sport into a global trend and an important economic factor. Through its commitment to esports, BMW is one of the driving forces in this fast-growing segment and wants to set new standards in storytelling and innovation. As the sports arm of the Seven.One Entertainment Group, Seven.One Sports has been actively promoting the broadcasting and reporting of all aspects of esports in German-speaking countries for many years and went international in 2021 with the digital gaming and esports platform esports.com. BMW and Seven.One Sports have now created a new event format for the various stakeholders in the sector. It goes by the name of "BMW Esports Boost". On June 28, 2021, an international who's who of the esports industry, including opinion leaders, team members and industry experts, will gather for the event to be broadcast live from BMW Welt in Munich.

The event is aimed at anyone who wants to take the next step in esports, help shape the future of the segment or invest in this dynamic market. Numerous top international speakers will be giving exciting presentations and taking part in panel discussions to provide fresh impetus and exclusive insights into the world of esports. Their topics range from such issues as "Esports and big arenas - is this still a match?" to challenges for marketers. The various sessions aim to put the esports hype in context, discuss the development of the industry and share innovative ideas and inspirational success stories. World premieres and announcements will reveal upcoming trends that will shape the future of esports.

Among others, the event will be attended by Christopher Hana (CEO The Esports Observer), Brandon Snow (SVP, CRO Brand Partnerships and Esports Activision Blizzard), Ralf Reichert (Co-Founder and Co-CEO ESL Gaming), Jens Hilgers (Founding General Partner BITKRAFT), Tobias Knoke (Head of Gaming EMEA Partnerships Solutions at Google) and Jonas Gundersen (COO Ninjas in Pyjamas). The CEOs and founders of the G2 Esports and FNATIC teams - Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez and Sam Mathews - will also be guests. BMW Esports Boost will be hosted by the multi-award-winning and internationally recognized esports presenter Eefje "sjokz" Depoortere.

"With BMW Esports Boost we want to take our involvement to a new level in this rapidly growing and innovative market and develop a unique platform for collaboration, development and networking in the entire industry," said Stefan Ponikva, Vice President Brand Experience BMW Group.

Stefan Zant, Managing Director Seven.One Sports and esports.com added: "Thanks to our international network, our know-how as a market leader in the medialization of esports on free TV and in digital delivery on esports.com, we are ideally placed to establish BMW Esports Boost as an international brand together with BMW."

The premiere of "BMW Esports Boost" will be broadcast live from BMW Welt on June 28, 2021 from 10.00 to 18.00 MEZ and will be the prelude to an annual series of events. Early bird tickets are available now for 69 euros from bmwesportsboost.com.

Full press release available here.

Press contact:

LoeschHundLiepold Kommunikation GmbH

On behalf of BMW Welt

Stefanie Fredrich

Email: bmw-welt@lhlk.de, phone: +49 89 720-187-17

BMW Group

Benedikt Torka, Spokesperson for BMW Motorsport and esports

Email: Benedikt.Torka@bmwgroup.com, phone: +49 89 382-38559