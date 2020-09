COMUNICADO: La campeona de tenis Caroline Wozniacki y UCB lanzan la campaña Advantage Hers para mujeres con enfermedades inflamatori

[14] Slobodin G, Reyhan I, Avshovich N, et al. Recently diagnosed axial spondyloarthritis: gender differences and factors related to delay in diagnosis. Clin Rheumatol. 2011;30(8):1075-80.

[15] Tincani A, Taylor P, Fischer-Betz R, et al. FRI0693 Fears and misconceptions of women with chronic rheumatic diseases on their journey to motherhood. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. 2018;77(2):866.

[16] National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. What is RA? Available at: https://www.nras.org.uk/what-is-ra-article [https://www.nras.org.uk/what-is-ra-article]. Accessed April 2020.

[17] National National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society. What is axial SpA (AS)? Available at: https://nass.co.uk/about-as/what-is-as/ [https://nass.co.uk/about-as/what-is-as/]. Accessed April 2020.

[18] National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriatic Arthritis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriatic-arthritis [https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriatic-arthritis]. Accessed April 2020.

[19] National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis [https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis]. Accessed April 2020.

[20] World Health Organization. Chronic diseases and health promotion. Available at: https://www.who.int/chp/topics/rheumatic/en/ [https://www.who.int/chp/topics/rheumatic/en/]. Accessed January 2020.

[21] The European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR). 10 things you should know about rheumatic diseases. Available online at: https://www.eular.org/myUploadData/files/10%20things%20on%20RD.pdf [https://www.eular.org/myUploadData/files/10%20things%20on%20RD.pdf]. Accessed January 2020.

[22] Caroline Wozniacki. Profile. Available at: https://carolinewozniacki.com/profile/ [https://carolinewozniacki.com/profile/]. Accessed January 2020.

GL--N-DA-PSO-2000012