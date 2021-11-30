COMUNICADO: German Sustainability Award: To Billie Eilish From Space

Duesseldorf, Germany, 30.11.2021 / News Aktuell - Superstar Billie Eilish receives this year`s German Sustainability Award for her special commitment to climate protection. The award will be handed over virtually by German astronaut Matthias Maurer (ESA) aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Both Billie and the astronaut will join the ceremony virtually on Friday, December 3, in Duesseldorf. The event will be streamed live online.

"Everyone is urged to contribute what they can to climate protection in their respective fields - a fundamental aspect that connects the astronaut and this artist" says the award's initiator, Stefan Schulze-Hausmann.

As one of the most successful musicians, Billie Eilish publicly advocates for climate protection and for more sustainability. Being a role model for billions of young people worldwide she uses her influence to highlight the urgency of the current situation. Also, she and her team actively endeavour to make her tours as green as possible. Astronaut Matthias Maurer (European Space Agency) and the ISS team provide insights from orbit via social media and conduct experiments that support sustainable development and help mitigating climate change.

The German Sustainability Award, Europe's leading price for ecological and social engagement, will be presented for the 14th time this Friday, December 3. It honors groundbreaking contributions to the transformation toward a sustainable future. Apart from Billie Eilish, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and climatologist John Schellnhuber are among this year's Honorary awardees. The event will take place in Düsseldorf under strict safety measures due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in Germany.

The live stream will be available here: dnp.tv/en

