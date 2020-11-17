COMUNICADO: GLS Group strengthens European network

Amsterdam 17. November 2020 / News Aktuell. The international parcel logistics company expects 30 to 40 percent more volume in the autumn and Christmas season. In 2020, the GLS Group invests more than 150 million euros in the expansion of the European network.

"We are consistently driving forward the international capacity expansion and the sustainable orientation of our Europe-wide network", explains Martin Seidenberg, CEO of the GLS Group. "This year has made it clear what an important role GLS plays in supplying the population. We see our investments as an important pillar of future-oriented and cross-border parcel logistics."

In 2020, the GLS Group opened more than twenty new locations throughout Europe and expanded the capacities of the existing facilities by up to 50 percent. The largest successfully implemented projects include investments in European hubs, such as Essen, Barcelona, Budapest or Poznan. Group-wide, more than 2,500 additional employees in parcel handling and over 6,500 vehicles in delivery and long-distance transport are deployed at the peak season.

"Our goal is to also handle the additional volume of international parcels for our customers smoothly and with the high quality they are accustomed to", says Seidenberg. "We have also pushed ahead with the digitalisation of our parcel logistics - among other things with the latest generation of hand-held scanners for simple and direct interaction with our customers during parcel delivery. For the international e-commerce business, we offer an uncomplicated, cross-border returns service to customers who target their online offering to different countries. With the international ShopReturnService, GLS thus underlines its European strength."

At the same time, the peak season at all GLS locations in Europe, the USA and Canada is accompanied by corona-related measures, focusing on the safety of customers, employees and partners. Since the beginning of the pandemic, several million euros have already been invested, among other things in equipping the locations with appropriate protective equipment such as masks and disinfectants.

The GLS Group

The GLS Group provides reliable, high-quality parcel services to over 240,000 customers, complemented by freight and express services. "Quality leader in parcel logistics" is GLS' guiding principle. Through wholly owned and partner companies, the GLS Group covers 40 countries and is globally connected via contractual agreements. With its ground based network, GLS is one of the leading parcel service providers in Europe. The Group also operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the West Coast of the USA. The GLS network consists of c. 70 central and regional transhipment points and c. 1,400 depots which are supported by c. 28,000 final mile delivery vehicles and c.4,000 long distance trucks. GLS employs c. 19,000 people. In the 2019/20 fiscal year GLS generated revenues of 3.6 billion euros and delivered 667 million parcels.

For more information, visit gls-group.com.

Further news, features and the media library can be found at https://www.gls-newsroom.de/EN

El vídeo del día Médicos reclaman que se anule el RD 29/2020 y más plazas MIR

Anne Putz, Head of Communication & Marketing

e-mail: [email protected]