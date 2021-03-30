COMUNICADO: IFCO European Lift Lock containers become Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver

The Lift Lock range in Europe is the first and only reusable food packaging container range with this prestigious sustainability certification

Munich, Germany, March 30, 2021 / News Aktuell: The leading global provider of reusable packaging for fresh foods, IFCO, has had its European line of Lift Lock reusable plastic containers (RPCs) awarded Cradle to Cradle Certified* (Version 3.1) at the Silver level. IFCO's European Lift Lock products are now the first and only fresh-food RPCs to meet this ambitious sustainability standard.

"Cradle to Cradle Certified gives leading companies a globally recognized standard for ensuring their impact on people and our planet is a positive one," said Dr. Christina Raab, vice president of strategy and development for the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. "IFCO is paving the way towards a new business model for safe, circular, and responsibly made food packaging."

El vídeo del día Último Consejo de Ministros de Pablo Iglesias

In addition to the overall Silver certification, the Lift Lock range was awarded Gold achievement level in the assessment category of Material Reutilization.

"We couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment," said IFCO Group CEO Michael Pooley. "We are committed to sustainability, and that means reusing materials as much as possible. And Cradle to Cradle goes beyond reducing negative effects on the environment. It's about making a positive ecological impact. Repairing containers and reusing materials instead of throwing them away is a fundamental part of our circular economy business model."

IFCO's Lift Lock range includes products optimized for fruit and vegetables, meat, and baked goods. All IFCO products are shared and reused.

Please find the full announcement as well as images here.

For more information, please contact:

Daniela Carbone

VP - Global Marketing

Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com