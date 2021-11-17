COMUNICADO: IFCO unveils comprehensive ESG strategy to tackle climate change, food waste and single-use packaging

The company publishes ambitious goals to positively impact the planet and society with the ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its value chain by 2040

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, Germany, November 9, 2021: IFCO, the world's leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, presents its comprehensive ESG (Environment Social Governance) 2025 strategy to thrive in the circular economy. The main objectives include combating climate change, embracing diversity and inclusion as well as reducing food waste and single-use packaging. Along with the ESG strategy, IFCO also publishes its first standalone ESG Report. The comprehensive report focuses on key material topics for the business in the areas of Thriving Business, Thriving Planet and Thriving Society and conforms to global reporting standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and United Nations Global Compact.

IFCO's business model fosters the principles of circular economy since the company was founded almost 30 years ago. Recently, the European Lift-Lock range of RPCs was awarded the Cradle to Cradle Certified* Silver certification. IFCO RPCs are reused up to 120 times, cleaned, disinfected and granulated at the end of their life cycle to produce new containers. This process offers numerous environmental benefits. For example, IFCO enables significant CO, water and energy savings compared to single-use packaging, as well as reducing solid and food waste. As the global market leader in the sustainable transport of fresh food, IFCO wants to enable producers, retailers and consumers to do their part to protect the environment and create a resource-efficient supply chain.

