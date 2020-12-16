COMUNICADO: Learning Tree finaliza 2020 con el trío de premios de la industria (2)

Para más información, llame al 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) o visite www.LearningTree.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3015573-1&h=1768330856&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3015573-1%26h%3D60214827%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.learningtree.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.LearningTree.com&a=www.LearningTree.com]
Contacto de medios: Tricia SacchettiVicepresidente, Marketing mundialLearning Tree International+1 703 925 5552 [email protected][mailto:[email protected]]
Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3015573-1&h=604761188&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3015573-1%26h%3D166650345%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F893689%252FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F893689%252FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F893689%2FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg]
Sitio Web: http://www.LearningTree.com/
|
El vídeo del día
|‘Los Croods: Una nueva era’ llega a los cines españoles el 23 de diciembre
|