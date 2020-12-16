Ultima_hora

COMUNICADO: Learning Tree finaliza 2020 con el trío de premios de la industria (2)

Fecha
16/12/20access_time 19:21
Compartir
Sección
Ultima_hora
Archivado en
Premios Industria comunicado learning industria 2020 2020 premios
Agencias chevron_right 16/12/20 access_time 19:21

Para más información, llame al 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) o visite www.LearningTree.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3015573-1&h=1768330856&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3015573-1%26h%3D60214827%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.learningtree.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.LearningTree.com&a=www.LearningTree.com]

Contacto de medios: Tricia SacchettiVicepresidente, Marketing mundialLearning Tree International+1 703 925 5552 [email protected][mailto:[email protected]]

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3015573-1&h=604761188&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3015573-1%26h%3D166650345%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F893689%252FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F893689%252FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F893689%2FLearning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg]

Sitio Web: http://www.LearningTree.com/

El vídeo del día
‘Los Croods: Una nueva era’ llega a los cines españoles el 23 de diciembre
Archivado en
Premios Industria comunicado learning industria 2020 2020 premios
Más en esta seccion
Comentarios
Somos ECD
¿Quieres formar parte de ECD?
Suscribirse ahora
Siguiente