COMUNICADO: MolecuLight i:X® es una plataforma disponible para 650 centros de atención médica a largo plazo (2)

Contacto: Rob Sandler, director de Marketing, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166, [email protected][mailto:[email protected]]
Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451970/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_i_X__Platform_Available_to_650_Long_Term.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3090066-1&h=2053299733&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3090066-1%26h%3D2220259605%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1451970%252FMolecuLight_MolecuLight_i_X__Platform_Available_to_650_Long_Term.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1451970%252FMolecuLight_MolecuLight_i_X__Platform_Available_to_650_Long_Term.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1451970%2FMolecuLight_MolecuLight_i_X__Platform_Available_to_650_Long_Term.jpg]
Sitio Web: www.moleculight.com/
|
El vídeo del día
|
|
|
El tiempo
|
(pulsar sobre el mapa para ver el tiempo de hoy)
|