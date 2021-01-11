COMUNICADO: Sales launch of the Aiways U5 in Belgium with Cardoen

· Cardoen Group becomes exclusive sales and service partner in Belgium

· Model year 2020 now available at attractive conditions

Munich, 11 January, 2021 / News Aktuell - Aiways, the Chinese start-up for electric mobility based in Shanghai, announces its next partner in Europe: In Belgium, Aiways will distribute its innovative SUV through cooperation partner Cardoen, the country's most successful independent car dealer with 16 branches. "We are noticing an increasing interest in electric mobility in Belgium, especially in battery-electric vehicles with a long range. The Aiways U5 with a range of up to 410 kilometres (according to WLTP) marks a highly attractive offer for the Belgian market," says Alexander Klose, responsible for overseas business at Aiways.

Known for its "Auto Supermarkets" founded in 1949, the Cardoen Group sells over 14,000 vehicles annually. "Forward thinking and action drives our success," says Ivo Willems as co-CEO of the Cardoen Group and expresses pride in offering the first battery-electric vehicle to Belgian private customers.

Cardoen offers the Aiways U5 of the model year 2020 in Belgium at attractive conditions and keeps the Aiways U5 in stock. Those who opt for the 2021 model year can choose between the Standard (39,950 euros) or Premium trim (43,850 euros, both including 21% VAT), deliveries will start from the beginning of 2021. In addition, Cardoen also carries out all services for Aiways vehicles. The partnership with Cardoen enables Aiways to offer Belgian customers a comprehensive support package from a single source.

