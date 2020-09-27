COMUNICADO: Servicio personalizado sin igual en los resorts de lujo de Hilton en las Maldivas (3)

Foto -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279787/CMRI_Lagoon_Aerial_LR.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279787/CMRI_Lagoon_Aerial_LR.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279788/CONRAD_MALDIVES_credit_Justin_Nicholas.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279788/CONRAD_MALDIVES_credit_Justin_Nicholas.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279789/CONRAD_MALDIVES_Aerial_Rangali_Island.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279789/CONRAD_MALDIVES_Aerial_Rangali_Island.jpg]Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279790/THE_MURAKA_External_Aerial.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279790/THE_MURAKA_External_Aerial.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279791/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Ithaafushi_Island_Drone.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279791/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Ithaafushi_Island_Drone.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279792/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Ithaafushi_Terra.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279792/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Ithaafushi_Terra.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279793/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Overwater_Spa_Villa.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279793/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Overwater_Spa_Villa.jpg] Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279794/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Two_Bedroom_Overwater_Villa.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279794/Waldorf_Astoria_Maldives_Two_Bedroom_Overwater_Villa.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279795/Hilton_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279795/Hilton_Logo.jpg]
CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Cheryl Chan, +65 8428 6895