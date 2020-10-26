COMUNICADO: Steinmeier: We cannot lose sight of the other major challenges facing mankind

German President recognises German Environmental Award as "a particularly important message" Hannover/Osnabrück (News Aktuell). German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recognised the German Federal Environmental Foundation's German Environmental Award as "a particularly important message" for us not to lose sight of "other major challenges facing mankind" in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, which comes with a remuneration of EUR 500,000, is one of Europe's most prestigious environmental awards. This year it was split equally between climate economist Prof. Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer and the siblings Annika and Hugo Sebastian Trappmann, Managing Directors of Blechwarenfabrik Limburg. Entomologist Dr Martin Sorg received an Honorary Award, which comes with EUR 10,000 in prize money.

German President recognises German Environmental Award as "a particularly important message" El vídeo del día Biden quiere que la “responsabilidad” de muertes por Covid en EEUU caiga sobre Trump.



Biden quiere que la “responsabilidad” de muertes por Covid en EEUU caiga sobre Trump. Hannover/Osnabrück (News Aktuell). German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recognised the German Federal Environmental Foundation's German Environmental Award as "a particularly important message" for us not to lose sight of "other major challenges facing mankind" in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, which comes with a remuneration of EUR 500,000, is one of Europe's most prestigious environmental awards. This year it was split equally between climate economist Prof. Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer and the siblings Annika and Hugo Sebastian Trappmann, Managing Directors of Blechwarenfabrik Limburg. Entomologist Dr Martin Sorg received an Honorary Award, which comes with EUR 10,000 in prize money. Contact Klaus Jongebloed - Press Officer - Jessica Bode DBU Contact An der Bornau 2 49090 Osnabrück Germany +49 (0) 541