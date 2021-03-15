COMUNICADO: Supermicro presenta la cartera más versátil de sistemas basados en AMD EPYC(TM) 7003 (2)

(1) MLNWR-115 SPECjbb®2015-Distributed critical-jOPS comparison based on highest system results published as of 03/12/2021. Configurations: 20-node, 1x AMD EPYC 7763 (2561044 SPECjbb2015-Distributed critical-jOPS, 2919887 SPECjbb2015-Distributed max-jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2021q1/jbb2015-20210225-00615.html [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3095675-1&h=3811056333&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3095675-1%26h%3D3644586724%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fspec.org%252Fjbb2015%252Fresults%252Fres2021q1%252Fjbb2015-20210225-00615.html%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fspec.org%252Fjbb2015%252Fresults%252Fres2021q1%252Fjbb2015-20210225-00615.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fspec.org%2Fjbb2015%2Fresults%2Fres2021q1%2Fjbb2015-20210225-00615.html]) versus 2-node, 1x AMD EPYC 7702P (1877397 SPECjbb2015-Distributed critical-jOPS, 2656878 SPECjbb-Distributed max jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2020q2/jbb2015-20200402-00533.html [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3095675-1&h=3272733760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3095675-1%26h%3D3352314492%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fspec.org%252Fjbb2015%252Fresults%252Fres2020q2%252Fjbb2015-20200402-00533.html%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fspec.org%252Fjbb2015%252Fresults%252Fres2020q2%252Fjbb2015-20200402-00533.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fspec.org%2Fjbb2015%2Fresults%2Fres2020q2%2Fjbb2015-20200402-00533.html]) for ~1.36x the performance.

(2 )MLN-003: Based on AMD internal testing as of 02/1/2021, average performance improvement at ISO-frequency on an AMD EPYC(TM) 72F3 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz) compared to an AMD EPYC(TM) 7F32 (8C/8T, 3.7GHz), per-core, single thread, using a select set of workloads including SPECrate®2017_int_base,SPECrate®2017_fp_base, and representative server workloads. SPEC® and SPECrate® are registered trademarks of Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. Más información en spec.org.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg]

El vídeo del día ¿Cómo ha cambiado la vida un año después de la pandemia?

Foto -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455430/Super_Micro_AMD_EPYC_7003.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3095675-1&h=1070290437&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3095675-1%26h%3D1923298396%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1455430%252FSuper_Micro_AMD_EPYC_7003.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1455430%252FSuper_Micro_AMD_EPYC_7003.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1455430%2FSuper_Micro_AMD_EPYC_7003.jpg]

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3095675-1&h=796952824&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3095675-1%26h%3D727059430%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1443241%252FSupermicro_Logo.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1443241%252FSupermicro_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1443241%2FSupermicro_Logo.jpg]

El tiempo de hoy

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Greg Kaufman, Super Micro Computer, Inc.,[email protected]

Sitio Web: http://www.supermicro.com/