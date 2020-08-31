COMUNICADO: Synova substantially limits the Swiss part of EP 1833636 B1

Synova substantially limits the Swiss part of EP 1833636 B1 as granted before the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property

Following substantial evidence brought up against the validity of Synova's EP 1833636 B1 by Avonisys AG in ongoing court proceedings before the Swiss Federal Patent Court, Synova substantially limited the original patent on 14 August 2020 by means of limitation proceedings before the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property.

Evidence proving that key, if not all, features of the claims of EP 1833636 B1 as granted had either been realized in numerous machines sold prior to the filing date of the patent application or were already in the public domain by means of other public disclosure, seems to have pushed Synova's management to limit the original patent in an effort to maintain protection for at least some of the originally claimed subject-matter.

Synova's move supports Avonisys' view that most, if not all, of EP 1833636 B1's claims were invalid in the light of the quality and overwhelming amount of evidence. It also casts additional and significant doubt on the legitimacy of Synova's original patent infringement proceedings against Avonisys AG.

*All the facts are on the table now and we remain confident that the competent Swiss court will draw the right conclusions in this case soon", comments Stephan Mohren, Chairman of the Board of Directors Avonisys AG.

Avonisys is an engineering and technology company based in Zug, Switzerland. It develops and produces state-of-the-art waterjet laser technology that is designed to pair well with modern high-performance and high power fiber lasers. Also branded as "Laser Micro Milling" technology, it offers fully integrated laser machines as well as waterjet laser integration packages for plug-and-play integration with 3 party CNC machines. Market feedback confirms that customers worldwide appreciate Avonisys' robust technology performance and user-friendly system operation. Around its core waterjet guided laser technology, Avonisys holds over 20 patents and patents pending.

