Ultima_hora

COMUNICADO: "Taking the climate crisis seriously despite the COVID-19 pandemic"

Fecha
26/10/20access_time 8:51
Compartir
Sección
Ultima_hora
Archivado en
The comunicado crisis covid Covid
Agencias chevron_right 26/10/20 access_time 8:51
German President symbolically presents German Environmental Award via video message Hannover/Osnabrück. Today (26 October 2020) / News Aktuell.- , the German Federal Environmental Foundation's German Environmental Award, which has a remuneration of EUR 500,000, is being presented for the 28th time at the HCC Hannover Congress Centrum. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is sending a clear signal with his remarks: despite the fact that he is currently in quarantine, he will be symbolically presenting the DBU Award - which is one of the richest in Europe - via video message that will be broadcast the event. DBU General Secretary Alexander Bonde says that the foundation felt extremely honoured by this demonstration of esteem. "This is a clear indication of the importance of this award - and of the fact that we need to continue to take the challenges of the climate crisis seriously on a political, societal, economic and scientific level, despite the COVID-19 pandemic," says Bonde.

German President symbolically presents German Environmental Award via video message

El vídeo del día

Biden quiere que la “responsabilidad” de muertes por Covid en EEUU caiga sobre Trump.

Hannover/Osnabrück. Today (26 October 2020) / News Aktuell.- , the German Federal Environmental Foundation's German Environmental Award, which has a remuneration of EUR 500,000, is being presented for the 28th time at the HCC Hannover Congress Centrum. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is sending a clear signal with his remarks: despite the fact that he is currently in quarantine, he will be symbolically presenting the DBU Award - which is one of the richest in Europe - via video message that will be broadcast the event. DBU General Secretary Alexander Bonde says that the foundation felt extremely honoured by this demonstration of esteem. "This is a clear indication of the importance of this award - and of the fact that we need to continue to take the challenges of the climate crisis seriously on a political, societal, economic and scientific level, despite the COVID-19 pandemic," says Bonde.

Contact

Klaus Jongebloed - Press Officer - Jessica Bode

DBU Contact

An der Bornau 2

49090 Osnabrück Germany

+49 (0) 541

Archivado en
The comunicado crisis covid Covid
Más en esta seccion
Comentarios
Somos ECD
¿Buscas un medio de información libre, que no se casa con nadie?
Suscribirse ahora
Siguiente