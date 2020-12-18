COMUNICADO: TERRE DES FEMMES breaks the silence about domestic violence during

TERRE DES FEMMES breaks the silence about domestic violence during what is supposed to be the most peaceful time of the year

Berlin, December 18 2020 / News Aktuell: TERRE DES FEMMES - Menschenrechte für die Frau e. V. opens the art exhibition "UNBREAK - take a closer look & break the cycle of domestic violence" (https://cloud.achtung.de/s/g7PanPkDDnf28pe) in downtown Munich, together with the agencies thjnk and achtung! Mary, the artist Simon Berger, and the long-time TERRE DES FEMMES activist Romy Stangl. With this powerful campaign, the women's rights organisation wants to break the silence about domestic violence against women. In the middle of downtown Munich, a shop window is shattered in several places. What looks like vandalism at first glance, turns out to be the shattered face of a woman upon closer inspection. The shards of glass reveal the portrait of Romy Stangl, who was herself a victim of domestic violence.

"I freed myself from violence. In the process, I realized that I alone get to decide how I want my life to be and that only I can change it," Romy Stangl says. "I want to share this courage and confidence in myself with all women and stand by them in the fight against domestic violence."

If the viewer scans the QR code on site of the art installation with their smartphone, the work of art comes to life, albeit virtually. The peaceful mood of the video is disturbed by the cracking of the windowpane. Then, the image of Romy in the window comes to life and she addresses the viewers directly in the form of an AR animation. "Unfortunately, not everyone can have a silent night. During Christmas time and the pandemic especially, many women are affected by violence. And not just in dimly lit parks or at lonely train stations, but within their own four walls." This makes it all the more important to look closely, because everyone can help. The campaign website www.frauenrechte.de/schauhin shows exactly what this help can look like.

"This action is intended to draw attention to the fact that the Christmas holidays are not a quiet time for every woman," explains Sina Tonk, divisional director at TERRE DES FEMMES. "In fact, every fourth woman in Germany is affected by domestic violence. The timing of the campaign was deliberately chosen to span the weeks leading up to the end of the year because during the ongoing pandemic and especially around Christmas, the cases of domestic abuse increase. However, out of shame or fear, many women do not come forward to report these crimes."

Domestic violence is a universal phenomenon and takes place regardless of education level, income and origin. TERRE DES FEMMES has been committed to breaking the silence around domestic violence against women since its earliest days and aims to give a voice to those affected. The TERRE DES FEMMES "UNBREAK" campaign will run from December 10, 2020, to January 6, 2021, at Feilitzschstra*e 15 (Café Occam Deli) in Munich and will call on passers-by to not look away when they see violence against women.

-------

For inquiries and interviews please contact TERRE DES FEMMES, Nastassja Wachsmuth, adviser for press and public relations, Tel. 030/40504699-25, or write an e-mail to [email protected]