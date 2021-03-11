COMUNICADO: Zymo Research recibe la certificación 510(k) para su dispositivo de recogida/transporte para la COVID-19 (2)

-- Zymo Research Releases Free Software to Streamline COVID-19 Test Reporting [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=816099960&u=https%3A%2F %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D7787968 44%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fnews-releases%252Fzy mo-research-releases-free-software-to-streamline-covid-19-test-reporting -301100732.html%253Ftc%253Deml_cleartime%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BRelease s%2BFree%2BSoftware%2Bto%2BStreamline%2BCOVID-19%2BTest%2BReporting&a=Zy mo+Research+Releases+Free+Software+to+Streamline+COVID-19+Test+Reporting ] -- Zymo Research Obtains CE IVD Mark for its Quick SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Kit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=430178123&u=https%3A%2F %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D2201856 586%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fin%252Fnews-release s%252Fzymo-research-obtains-ce-ivd-mark-for-its-quick-sars-cov-2-multipl ex-kit-842686546.html%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BObtains%2BCE%2BIVD%2BMark% 2Bfor%2Bits%2BQuick%2BSARS-CoV-2%2BMultiplex%2BKit&a=Zymo+Research+Obtai ns+CE+IVD+Mark+for+its+Quick+SARS-CoV-2+Multiplex+Kit] -- Zymo Research Obtains Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for Their Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=517364229&u=https%3A%2F %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D1765450 991%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fnews-releases%252Fz ymo-research-obtains-emergency-use-authorization-from-fda-for-their-quic k-sars-cov-2-rrt-pcr-kit-301057233.html%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BObtains% 2BEmergency%2BUse%2BAuthorization%2Bfrom%2BFDA%2Bfor%2BTheir%2BQuick%2BS ARS-CoV-2%2BrRT-PCR%2BKit&a=Zymo+Research+Obtains+Emergency+Use+Authoriz ation+from+FDA+for+Their+Quick+SARS-CoV-2+rRT-PCR+Kit] -- Zymo Research Receives CE IVD Mark for its Quick-DNA/RNA((TM)) Viral MagBead Kit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=3666459235&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D334608 6799%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fin%252Fnews-releas es%252Fzymo-research-receives-ce-ivd-mark-for-its-quick-dna-rna-tm-viral -magbead-kit-803100122.html%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BReceives%2BCE%2BIVD% 2BMark%2Bfor%2Bits%2BQuick-DNA%252FRNA%25E2%2584%25A2%2BViral%2BMagBead% 2BKit&a=Zymo+Research+Receives+CE+IVD+Mark+for+its+Quick-DNA%2FRNA%E2%84 %A2%C2%A0Viral+MagBead+Kit] -- Zymo Research Launches COVID-19 Sequencing Service for the Detection and Surveillance of Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=2440073308&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D158537 1653%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fnews-releases%252F zymo-research-launches-covid-19-sequencing-service-for-the-detection-and -surveillance-of-emerging-sars-cov-2-variants-301226557.html%253Ftc%253D eml_cleartime%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BLaunches%2BCOVID-19%2BSequencing%2 BService%2Bfor%2Bthe%2BDetection%2Band%2BSurveillance%2Bof%2BEmerging%2B SARS-CoV-2%2BVariants&a=Zymo+Research+Launches+COVID-19+Sequencing+Servi ce+for+the+Detection+and+Surveillance+of+Emerging+SARS-CoV-2+Variants] -- Zymo Research Offers Community-Wide SARS-CoV-2 Detection and Variant Tracking with the Environ((TM) )COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Service [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=618755464&u=https%3A%2F %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D6592847 28%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.prnewswire.com%252Fnews-releases%252Fzy mo-research-offers-community-wide-sars-cov-2-detection-and-variant-track ing-with-the-environ-covid-19-wastewater-testing-service-301240237.html% 253Ftc%253Deml_cleartime%26a%3DZymo%2BResearch%2BOffers%2BCommunity-Wide %2BSARS-CoV-2%2BDetection%2Band%2BVariant%2BTracking%2Bwith%2Bthe%2BEnvi ron%25E2%2584%25A2%2BCOVID-19%2BWastewater%2BTesting%2BService&a=Zymo+Re search+Offers+Community-Wide+SARS-CoV-2+Detection+and+Variant+Tracking+w ith+the+Environ%E2%84%A2%C2%A0COVID-19+Wastewater+Testing+Service]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg]

Foto -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454300/510K_Shield_FDA_Certified_PR_2000x1111px_v2.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=1095499570&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D3483963567%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1454300%252F510K_Shield_FDA_Certified_PR_2000x1111px_v2.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F1454300%252F510K_Shield_FDA_Certified_PR_2000x1111px_v2.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1454300%2F510K_Shield_FDA_Certified_PR_2000x1111px_v2.jpg]Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=3093867-1&h=1191107618&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3093867-1%26h%3D1208815749%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F364743%252FZymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg%26a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmma.prnewswire.com%252Fmedia%252F364743%252FZymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F364743%2FZymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg]

El vídeo del día Hacienda censura la conducta del Rey emérito

CONTACTO: CONTACTO: Departamento de Marketing, Zymo Research Corp.,949.679.1190, [email protected]

Sitio Web: https://www.zymoresearch.com//http://www.zymoresearch.com/