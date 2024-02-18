En Ourense, con el 46,7% escrutado, el PP mantiene 8 escaños, entra DO, el BNG sigue con 3 y PSOE baja uno
OURENSE, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)
El PP mantiene la mayoría en la provincia de Ourense con 8 diputados, mientras que el BNG se mantiene en tres y el PSdeG pierde uno. Entra por primera vez en el Parlamento gallego Democracia Ourensana.
Los resultados, con el 46,72% escrutado, son los siguientes:
*SIGLAS ESC'24 VOT'24 %'24 ESC'20 VOT'20 %'20 .
*PP 8 43.498 53,98 8 83.016 53,09 .
*BNG 3 18.969 23,54 3 31.117 19,9 .
*PSdeG-PSOE 2 10.166 12,61 3 30.784 19,69 .
*DO 1 5.333 6,61 - - - .
Los datos relativos a votantes, abstención y nulos son los siguientes:
*COMICIOS VOTANTES ABSTENCION BLANCOS NULOS .
*2024 81.060 31,15% 442 488 .
*2020 157.780 56,08% 1.255 1.437 .