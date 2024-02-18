Confidencial Digital Confidencial Digital
La web de las personas informadas que desean estar más informadas
Buscar
Secciones
Síguenos

En Ourense, con el 46,7% escrutado, el PP mantiene 8 escaños, entra DO, el BNG sigue con 3 y PSOE baja uno

Abascal reconoce que Vox no ha logrado "buen resultado" y lamenta el triunfo de "la estafa política" del PP

Democracia Ourensana entra en el Parlamento al quinto intento y tras casi 20 años de constante crecimiento

El PSOE se hunde hasta su peor resultado histórico en Galicia y Sánchez no consigue desgastar a Feijóo

Agencias
18/02/24 | 21:32

OURENSE, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

El PP mantiene la mayoría en la provincia de Ourense con 8 diputados, mientras que el BNG se mantiene en tres y el PSdeG pierde uno. Entra por primera vez en el Parlamento gallego Democracia Ourensana.

Los resultados, con el 46,72% escrutado, son los siguientes:

*SIGLAS ESC'24 VOT'24 %'24 ESC'20 VOT'20 %'20 .

*PP 8 43.498 53,98 8 83.016 53,09 .

*BNG 3 18.969 23,54 3 31.117 19,9 .

*PSdeG-PSOE 2 10.166 12,61 3 30.784 19,69 .

*DO 1 5.333 6,61 - - - .

Los datos relativos a votantes, abstención y nulos son los siguientes:

 

*COMICIOS VOTANTES ABSTENCION BLANCOS NULOS .

*2024 81.060 31,15% 442 488 .

*2020 157.780 56,08% 1.255 1.437 .

Etiquetas:
pp PSOE baja escanos do sigue

Video del día

El Gobierno y los agricultores no llegan a un
acuerdo y las movilizaciones no cesarán
Más en Última hora
Portada
Comentarios
Envíanos tus noticias
Si conoces o tienes alguna pista en relación con una noticia, no dudes en hacérnosla llegar a través de cualquiera de las siguientes vías. Si así lo desea, tu identidad permanecerá en el anonimato
Enviar una noticia